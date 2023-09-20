This Business Idea Turns Entrepreneurs Into Bosses: Earn Rs 3-5 Lakh Per Month With Just Rs 10-12 Lakh Investment

New Delhi: It may seem difficult to come up with a solid business idea, but with little thought and preparation, you may easily start a small business to supplement your income or work for yourself full-time. People use oil extensively in their daily lives, which has led to a rise in the demand for various types of oils. Oil extraction from seeds is a growing industry in the nation at the moment.

The natural environment of India is ideal for growing a variety of oil crops, including mustard, soybean, cotton, peanut, and others. One of the lucrative business ventures is opening an oil mill since the production of vegetable oil is lucrative.

What Is Oil Mill Business?

The seeds are ground in an oil mill, and the oil is extracted, packaged, and sold in bottles. However, a beginning business must pick which oil mill it wants to open before purchasing any machinery, such as mustard oil, sesame oil, olive oil, and other sorts.

Oil Mill Business In India

In India, different kinds of oils, including refined oil, olive oil, sesame oil, and mustard oil, are used for cooking. It is possible to launch a business on a small-, medium-, or large-scale.

Oil Mill Business: Investment Details

If we talk about the investment amount needed to open the oil mill, it is about Rs 2 lakh. However, if you want to start your business on a large scale, it will need Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Oil Mill Business: Profit Margin

As per several media reports, you can earn a profit margin of 25 percent to 35 percent.

Oil Mill Business: Profit

The business venture enables you to earn a handsome amount. Depending on your sales, you can earn up to Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the business model.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)