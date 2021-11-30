THIS old 25 paise coin can make you millionaire, here’s how

New Delhi: If you are fond of old coins, you can become a billionaire in a matter of seconds. Many individuals retain antique coins with great care. The market price of these coins has skyrocketed recently. You'll be astounded to learn that you may earn lakhs of rupees doing this. If you have such coins, let us show you how to make money with them today.

A coin will make a millionaire

If you have this particular 25 paise silver colour coin, you can sell it online for up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Allow us to inform you that the price of these rare coins has been listed on the Quikr website in millions.

Where you can sell coins

If you have any of these coins and want to sell them, you must first register on the Quikr website. You can then sell your currency according to the payment and delivery terms. Bargaining is also possible here. Old coins and notes are also auctioned on indiamart.com (indiamart.com). If you enjoy collecting antique coins, you can sell your coins here as well. You can also put it up for sale on OLX.

This coin can be sold like this

You can sell this 25 paise coin online on OLX if you have it.

On this website, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.

- To sell coins on OLX, you must first create an account as a seller.

After that, click to upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

Check the information you provided on the website.

Whoever wants to buy will contact you.

If you have 5 paise and 10 paise coins, you can also sell them to make money. However, you must have these coins, which feature a portrait of Maa Vaishno Devi and were minted in 2002. You can make a lot of money if you sell these coins.

