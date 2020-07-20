Tips for SBI account holders: Here’s how to stay safe and what to do in case of banking frauds

New Delhi: Amidst rising cases of banking frauds, it is imperative that every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions. However, despite taking precautions, sometimes these cybercriminals get hold of your account details and syphon off your hard earned money.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted a video on safe tips to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and the protection measures the customers can take in case they have been a victim of the same.

SBI tweeted, “Protect yourself from cyber-criminals by staying alert and informed. Here’s what you can do to stay safe,” SBI has tweeted.

The SBI video said:

Recently, everyone has witnessed a serious surge in cybercriminal activities.



Not surprisingly. The financial services sector has always been a target for cybercrime.



If you have received fraud calls, emails and textes requesting your personal details or requesting you to make urgent payment.



If your bank account shows trasactions that you did not perform.



If you have shared your personal information or account specific information with anyone.



If you are a victim of these or other cybercrimes.



You need to contact your local police authorities.



Or report such cases on this link https://cybercrime.gov.in/.



Do not ignore these instances. Report these cases immediately to make this world a safer place for all.

As more people have limited their exposure from face-to-face or physical transaction to online transaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of being targeted by online fraudsters has also risen. The cyber criminals have become very active to exploit the vulnerability of customers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, customers must be extremely careful for carrying out each and every transaction.