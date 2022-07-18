New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new service for Aadhaar card users called the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal.

UIDAI along with ISRO and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has developed this portal, using which you can easily get information about the nearby Aadhaar center. You can do so from the comfort of your home, without having to physically check for nearby Aadhaar centers.

"UIDAI in its continual efforts to enhance 'Ease of Living' for the resident introduces the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal facilitating the Geo-Spatial display of Aadhaar centres," UIDAI has tweeted.

#UIDAI in its continual efforts to enhance 'Ease of Living' for the resident introduces the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal facilitating the Geo-Spatial display of Aadhaar centres.

The portal allows you to look for Aadhaar Seva Kendra by using three methods:

- Search by Aadhaar Seva Kendra

- Search by PIN Code

- State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendra

However, the portal has also mentioned a Data Disclaimer stating that the authenticity and validation of the location is in progress. BHUVAN portal and ISRO is not responsible for its authenticity. The database is meant for visualization and indicative purpose only and cannot be used for any legal purpose.

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.