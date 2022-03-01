Want to apply for Baal Aadhaar for children? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The UIDAI ("Authority") issues an Aadhaar number, which is a 12-digit random number, to residents of India who have completed the Authority's verification process. The person who intends to enroll must give demographic and biometric information during the enrolling procedure. During the Aadhaar enrollment process, caste, religion, income, health, geography, and other criteria are not captured.

During the admission process, several schools want the Aadhaar number of the child. If you haven't already, you should apply for your child's Aadhaar number right away. Anyone of any age, including newborns and children, can apply for Aadhaar.

1) A copy of the child's birth certificate or a discharge slip from a government hospital.

2) One of the parents' Aadhaar card

It should be noted that parents must accompany their children under the age of five to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for biometric authentication.

Aadhaar for kids below 5 years

Children under the age of five should not be subjected to biometrics. As a result, biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a child's Aadhaar database. When a child reaches the age of five, his or her biometrics must be updated.

Aadhaar for kids above 5 years

When these children reach the ages of 5 and 15, they will be required to update their biometrics, which comprise ten fingers, an iris scan, and a photograph of their face. The original Aadhaar letter will include a note to that effect.

Here’s how to register for Baal Aadhaar Card offline

Step 1: Visit your local Aadhaar Card Enrollment Center.

Step 2: Fill out the appropriate form, and for children, obtain an Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Submit the form along with the parent's birth certificate and Aadhaar card.

Step 4: The details from the parent's Aadhaar card and mobile number must be supplied.

Step 5: To proceed, click the Fix Appointment tab. Now is the time to schedule an appointment to register for an Aadhar card.

Step 6: The applicant can begin the enrollment process by selecting the nearest enrollment centre.

Step 10:Following the verification process, a photograph of the youngster will be taken.

Biometrics will not be collected from children under the age of five.

Step 11: A photograph and biometric data, such as an iris scan and fingerprints, will be taken if the child is five years old or older.

