Want to change photo on Aadhaar Card online? Check details here

New Delhi: Aadhaar details that can be updated are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information. Demographic information includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric information includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.

Currently, you cannot update the photo on the Aadhaar Card online. But it does not mean that you can't update it at all. If you are stuck with an old photo on your Aadhaar card and want to change it, you can physically visit the enrolment centre and get the update done.

- Visiting your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre

- Prior appointment either online or offline is a must before you visit Enrollment Centre to change your details

- Fill the required form

- Submit it to the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre executive

- The executie will verify your biometric details and take new photo.

- No additional documents are required for changing Aadhaar card photo

- You will have to pay Rs 100 for the photo change/update

- An acknowledgement slip will be given to you

- Your new photo will updated within 90 days on your Aadhaar card, post which you can download PVC or the digital document

Aadhaar card is useful for various services like Government & Non-Government Services, Subsidy Benefits, Pensions, Scholarships, Social Benefits, Banking services, Insurance services, Taxation services, Education, Employment, Healthcare etc

A Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.