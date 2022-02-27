Want to download e-PAN Card? Check step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Along with the Aadhaar Card, one of the most important documents for any Indian resident is the PAN Card, which is accepted as a valid proof at a variety of sites. A PAN is especially important for salaried employees because it is required to file the Income Tax Return (ITR).

When creating a bank account or a demat account, the authority would additionally want a valid PAN or a copy of it. Banks, on the other hand, require PAN when an individual deposits more than Rs 50,000 in a single transaction into a bank account.

It is also necessary since the government keeps track of the financial transactions of residents who use the PAN card. However, it is not always possible to supply the physical card. This is when an e-PAN can come in handy, lowering the danger of losing the card.

The procedure for obtaining an e PAN card online is straightforward. Here's a step-by-step procedure:

Step 1- Visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html to access the portal.

Step 2- Click 'Apply for PAN' and fill out the form.

Step 3- Enter the Captcha and press the 'Submit' button.

Step 4- You will now have the chance to preview the details. After you've verified your identity, click the 'Generate OTP' button.

Step 5- Enter the OTP that was sent to the registered mobile phone.

Step 6- Select 'Paid e-PAN Download Facility.'

Step 7- Choose a payment type and make the required Rs 9 payment.

Step 8- After you've made your payment, click the 'Continue' button.

Step 9- Download the PAN Card payment receipt online now.

Step 10- Finally, your e-PAN card will be automatically downloaded to your mobile or PC.

The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.

