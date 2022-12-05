Want to go on vacation but short on funds? Get your trip FINANCED in minutes

New Delhi: Many of us would desire to take a break from the stressful lifestyle after two years of the coronavirus pandemic and numerous trip cancellations. With the pandemic behind us and the holidays and year-end celebrations rapidly approaching, travel season has returned. Do you now have plans for a last-minute vacation but lack the funds to pay for it? Don't worry! Travel Now, Pay Later (TNPL) is here to increase accessibility to travel and leisure activities.

This programme is being promoted by numerous travel agencies and aggregators. Millennials, who are eager to travel, are becoming interested in it. This programme is open to travellers with solid credit histories. Using the programme, you can reserve hotel rooms, train and aircraft tickets, or a full travel itinerary.

You can pay back the fintech lender in equivalent monthly ininstallmentsEMIs) over a period of one to six months after returning from your trip.

To put it simply, TNPL is the travel equivalent of the buy now, pay later system, which has you buy goods and pay for them through EMIs.

When you schedule or go on a trip and spread out the payment for it, you are essentially taking out a loan or credit.