Want to know the number of SIM cards issued using your Aadhaar Card? Here’s how to find out

New Delhi: Many times, we don't even know how many SIM cards have been issued using our Aadhaar card. It's possible to track it down. You can find this information on the Department of Telecommunications' website.

You can find out how many SIM cards have been issued from your Aadhar card by visiting its website. You can also use the website to request that the unusable SIM be turned off. Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection is the name of this service (TAFCOP). This service is not currently available throughout the country, but it is anticipated that it will be made available in the near future. This service is now available across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the official website.

It's simple to use this service. Here, we'll walk you through the entire process step by step. To check the SIM cards issued on your Aadhaar, first go to https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in.

You must request an OTP by providing your mobile number. Your phone will receive a 6-digit OTP. Enter it and make sure it's correct. On the following page, you'll see a list of all the mobile numbers associated with your Aadhar number. If you suspect a SIM is not yours or if you wish to disable any SIM, you must flag it by ticking next to the number. After that, you must select Report. You do not need to take any action if you do not want to do anything with the Aadhaar-registered SIM.

