Want to link Aadhaar Card with Digilocker? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: The DigiLocker is a digital platform launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Indian government as part of the Digital India Corporation. It is also a part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative.

The Digilocker was created with the goal of reducing the use of physical documents and papers. Digilocker makes it possible to store a large number of electronic documents.

People may access it immediately after linking their DigiLocker account to their Aadhaar card, thanks to a collaboration between DigiLocker and UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

There are various benefits to having a digital Aadhaar card. It can be shared with any institution or organisation electronically, eliminating the need for prints or photocopies.

How To Link Aadhaar Card With Digilocker

It's simple to link Aadhaar to Digilocker. You may easily link your Aadhaar with Digilocker if you have your Aadhaar linked mobile number with you. In six simple steps, you may link your Aadhaar to Digilocker:

Step 1:Using your DigiLocker credentials, log in to your account.

Step 2: After successfully checking in with your credentials, you will see an option link on your dashboard asking you to enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Check the box once you've entered your Aadhaar number correctly.

Step 4: On the website, select the option that says Link Now.

Step 5: On your registered mobile number, you will receive an OTP. Now, correctly enter the OTP in the required form.

Step 6: Select 'Verify' from the drop-down menu.

Note:You will be unable to link your Aadhaar with DigiLocker if your Aadhaar linked mobile number is not with you or if your number is not linked to your Aadhaar card.

Live TV

#mute