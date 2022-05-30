What is the 'PM Care for Children Scheme'? Check who will get this benefit

New Delhi: Today, May 30, marks the eighth anniversary of the Modi government. On this occasion, a series of programmes were organized by the BJP government. One of them is the announcement of scholarships for children orphaned by corona and new scholarships for children through the 'PM CARES for Children Scheme'. The special announcement was made in a tweet on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced benefits under the PM Care Scheme for children through video conferencing. He gave scholarships to children who are going to school. Apart from this, a passbook of 'PM Care Fall Children' and a health card of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were also presented on the occasion.

On May 29, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will help all children who have lost both their father and mother due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme aims to ensure maximum care and protection to children who have lost their parents to the Corona pandemic in a proper manner, take care of their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and make them for self-contained existence. All these children will get this financial assistance till the age of 23 years.

The 'PM Care for Children' Scheme' ensures, among other things, the education and health care of children. The scheme provides monthly scholarships from the age of 18 and gives up to Rs 10 lakh at the age of 23.

What are the benefits of this scheme?

The Prime Minister said that under this scheme, if anyone wants to take an education loan for professional courses or higher education, they will also be given from 'PM CARES'. He said they will be given Rs 4,000 per month so that they can meet their daily expenses

They can avail free services of up to Rs 5 lakh in the health card given to children under the scheme.

The government has launched an online portal for enrolling children. The portal is a single-window system through which the children's name approval process and all other work can be done easily.