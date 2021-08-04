You can earn lakhs if you have THIS special 25 paise coin, check details

New Delhi: Are you a coin collector and willing to sell a special coin for a hefty amount, then we may have good news. Old coins, which are special than others, are currently offering good returns. If you have such special coins, then you can also earn millions by selling these coins on online websites.

For instance, if you have a special 25 paise silver colour coin, then you can rake in up to Rs 1.50 lakh by selling it online. The rare coin is selling for lakhs on the online classifieds platform, Quikr.

For selling these coins, you first need to register yourself online on the Quikr website. You may need to read the terms of payment and delivery before posting the advertisements for your rare coin.

After going through all the details, you can post the advertisement for your coin. You can set the required price for your coin after clearly understanding the charges of the online classified platform. However, we may have to note that customers might bargain with you before finally buying the coin.

If you’re not familiar with Quikr, then you can also try selling your coin on IndiaMart (indiamart.com). Several owners of old and rare coins sell their precious coins for thousands and lakhs of rupees.

For selling your coin, you first need to click the photos of the coin to upload on the classifieds site. Buyers will contact you directly. Buyers can also bid for the coins. Also Read: Noida Authority reeking with corruption, in cahoots with Supertech: SC on Emerald Court case

Besides the 25 paise, you can also sell other rare and old coins online. For instance, rare 5 and 10 paise coins in mint condition sell for thousands of rupees. Coins, which were issued in 200, with Maa Vaishno Devi print can also fetch you decent moolah. Also Read: CBIC launches portal to provide info on customs procedures, regulatory compliance

