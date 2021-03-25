हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN card

Your PAN card will become inoperative after 31 March if not linked with Aadhaar

New Delhi: PAN card holders, take note. Your PAN card will become inoperative if you do not link it with your Aadhaar card by 31 March.

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in June 2020 issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online. 

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal
 
2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth
 
3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code
 
4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card
 
5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Aadhaar” button
 
6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal
 
7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card
 
8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button
 
9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

