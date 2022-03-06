PM Modi to visit Pune today to unveil 9.5-ft tall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (March 6, 2022) visit Pune (Maharashtra) to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue, which is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall, will be unveiled by the Prime Minister at around 11 AM.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti on February 19, the Prime Minister had said that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation," the PM had tweeted.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

After unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi will then inaugurate the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project at around 11:30 AM. This project, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore and is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores.

"It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc," the PMO said.

Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the RK Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi in Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist RK Laxman will be showcased in the Museum, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Live TV