Pune

Pune: Woman arrested for robbing 16 men she met through online dating app in past year

Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly drugged and robbed around 16 men in the past 12 months she met via dating apps. The police acted on a complaint made by one the victims, who said she spiked his drink and robbed him of his valuables.

Image used for representational purpose

Pune: Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly drugged and robbed around 16 men in the past 12 months she met via dating apps.

The police acted on a complaint made by one the victims, Ashish Kumar, he said that he met the woman at a hotel in Pune where she spiked his drink and robbed him of his valuables.

The Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Krishna Prakash told India Today that said the woman met these men through dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

The police said that the woman is a second year BCA drop-out and used to work with a mobile service provider company which she quit during the lockdown.

Police arrested the woman and recovered cash and jewellery from her possession worth Rs 15.25 lakh. So far, only four of her victims have filed complaint against the woman.

The police said that the woman had lost her job, and in the past one year she had drugged and robbed 16 men she had met on dating apps.

