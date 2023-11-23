NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, chaos erupted at a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala, resulting in the death of a policeman and injuries to three others. The turmoil ensued as a group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with law enforcement over the contentious issue of gurdwara ownership. As authorities grapple with the aftermath, reports confirm the arrest of 10 individuals affiliated with the Nihang sect. The arrests are in connection with the alleged encroachment of the gurdwara premises, but the situation remains volatile as law enforcement intensifies its operations. The clash took a fatal turn when one of the Nihangs fired upon the police attempting to clear the disputed area.

#WATCH | Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab: A clash erupted between Nihang Singhs and Police officials at a Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mLLbYRK7vJ November 23, 2023

Kapurthala's Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Tejbir Singh Hundal, revealed that the tragic incident unfolded as the police stood on the road, only to be met with gunfire from the Nihangs.

In response to the escalating violence, senior officials have hurried to the site, and a substantial deployment of police personnel aims to restore order in the troubled region. However, the challenge persists, with approximately 30 Nihangs reportedly still inside the gurdwara.

Who Are Nihangs? A Distinct Order of Sikh Warriors

The Nihang, an ancient order of Sikh warriors, traces its roots back to the formation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Recognizable by their distinctive blue robes, adorned turbans, and often armed with traditional weapons like swords and spears, the Nihangs have, over time, become emblematic of Sikh martial prowess.

This isn't the first time the Nihang sect has been involved in a violent confrontation. In 2020, during the imposition of a Covid lockdown in Patiala, Nihang protesters infamously severed the hand of a police officer, highlighting the potential for conflict when law enforcement clashes with this fiercely independent Sikh order.

As the situation in Kapurthala unfolds, authorities are working tirelessly to quell the unrest and bring those responsible for the tragic events to justice.