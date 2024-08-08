Delhi Metro's Blue Line services have been severely disrupted due to a technical glitch, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Trains are delayed, impacting key stations including Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar, and Noida. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes as maintenance teams work to resolve the issue.

Videos and photos shared by passengers show a large crowd waiting at metro stations of Blue Line. The DMRC officials made announcement saying that the delay is caused due to technical failure on the line.

Some users claimed that a man jumped on the Delhi Metro line leading to delay in the train services. However, no official statement has been issued by the DMRC yet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has said that passenger's entry time will be increasing due to double frisking in wake of the independence day. "In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e, 6th August 2024 (Tuesday). This might result into long queues at some Metro stations especially during peak hours till Independence Day. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," said Delhi Metro.