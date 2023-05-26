Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Speed Capped At 35 KMPH While Passing Through Rajaji National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, which happens to be the first semi-high speed train of Uttarakhand. The hilly state neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is among the few states in India to achieve 100 percent electrification of the rail network. It's also the home of Rajaji National Park and Jim Corbett National Park, both known for their diverse flora and fauna. During the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talked about the challenges faced on this route.

Speaking to ANI about the challenges of operating Vande Bharat in the hilly state, Vaishnaw said, "Definitely it is challenging as many of the areas come under forest and wildlife sanctuaries where speed limit gets restricted to 35 km per hour. Yesterday all the discussions were done along with Uttarakhand CM and forest experts so that wildlife does not get affected and train movement also remains smooth."

The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will pass through the Rajaji National Park, home to Asiatic Elephants and limited quantity of Bengal Tigers, apart from other wildlife species. To keep the wildlife safe, the Indian Railways will cap the speed while passing through these sections.

The Union Minister also said that Uttarakhand has received its first gift in the form of the Vande Bharat Express from PM Narendra Modi while many other railway projects are in the anvil. "Uttarakhand has received the gift of first Vande Bharat today. Along with this, about many railway projects which are being developed, today PM Modi said that the entire Uttarakhand has become an electrified railway network," he said.

"Ahead of 2014 in a span of 60 years, 30,000 km of the rail network has been electrified but in the last nine years, 40,000 rail network got electrified. In every term, PM Modi has transformed railways in the last nine years," he added.

The train has been built indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology. It has world-class amenities and heralds a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state. Speaking at the launch event PM said, India is unstoppable now and said that it is advancing and will continue to advance at a speed parallel to that of Vande Bharat.