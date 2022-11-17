Delhi metro to soon get 312 more coaches on THESE routes, Alstom bags order worth Rs 2,640 crores

Delhi metro has become the most important means of public transport in the Delhi-NCR region. It has made travelling easy and economical, and over 2 million people travel everyday via metro. Hence, to make travelling even more convenient, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given an order worth €312 million or approximately Rs 2,640 crores to Alstom to design, manufacture, supply, test, commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion. DMRC has ordered designing and manufacturing of 234 standard gauge metro cars for the Line 7 extension (Pink Line 12.558 km) on the Mukundpur– Maujpur corridor and the Line 8 extension (Magenta Line 28.92 km) for the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor.

Further, 78 standard gauge metro cars for the 23.622 km Silver Line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, including 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars will be manufactured by Alstom.

As per reports, Alstom will supply its Metropolis trainsets that offer a unique design, and a wide range of configurations and ensure the highest performance. Until now, Alstom has delivered over 800 metro cars that are in service for the Delhi Metro network. The new trains will be built at Alstom’s manufacturing site in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh).

Currently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 391 km with 286 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India Cluster said, “Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions. Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia’s largest rapid transit systems. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region.”

Alstom has also delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, and Kochi and is currently delivering trains and signalling for the Bhopal–Indore Metro project, the Kanpur-Agra Metro project, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and for India’s first semi-high-speed rail network, NCRTC-RRTS that connects Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut.