Four Coaches Of Taj Express Catches Fire In Delhi

Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.