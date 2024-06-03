Four Coaches Of Taj Express Catches Fire In Delhi
Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday
Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.
"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.
