Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754568
NewsRailways
TAJ EXPRESS

Four Coaches Of Taj Express Catches Fire In Delhi

Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday

 

|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 05:28 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Coaches Of Taj Express Catches Fire In Delhi

Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?