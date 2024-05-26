Hajj 2024: Know All High-Speed Train Service Between Jeddah Airport And Makkah For Indian Pilgrims

In a significant development, Indian pilgrims participating in Hajj 2024 will, for the first time, have the opportunity to travel directly from Jeddah Airport to Makkah via a high-speed train. This milestone was announced by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

"History is being made! For the first time, Indian pilgrims will utilize a high-speed train directly from Jeddah Airport to Makkah," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid accompanied the first group of Indian pilgrims on this inaugural journey on May 26. The train operates at a speed of 300 km/h.

The Embassy highlighted that the new train service will significantly reduce travel time and enhance the comfort of the pilgrimage experience. Approximately 32,000 Indian pilgrims are expected to benefit from this exclusive service this year. "About 32,000 Indian pilgrims will use this service this year, reducing travel time from Jeddah to Makkah and improving their overall experience. The @hajmission has closely coordinated logistics with Saudi authorities to ensure the success of this initiative," the Embassy stated.

The introduction of the high-speed train service comes as part of the broader Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024, signed between India and Saudi Arabia in January. The agreement was formalized by Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, along with Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

Under this agreement, India has been allocated a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims for Hajj 2024. Of these, 140,020 seats are reserved for those travelling through the Haj Committee of India, which is expected to benefit many first-time pilgrims. An additional 35,005 pilgrims will travel via Haj Group Operators, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Every year, millions of Muslims undertake the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj, which holds profound spiritual significance. This journey allows believers to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and renew their faith. The aspiration to join the throng of pilgrims walking to Mina, chanting the Labaik, and performing the Hajj rituals is deeply cherished by many.

In preparation for Hajj 2024, Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani launched the Haj Guide 2024 and the Haj Suvidha Mobile Application in March. During the launch, she emphasized the coordinated efforts of various ministries within the NDA government to ensure a smooth and convenient pilgrimage experience for all participants.