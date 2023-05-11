Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Likely To Start From May 15: Check Timings, Fare

Indian Railways is all set to add the latest Vande Bharat Express in India on the Howrah-Puri route. Reports online suggest that the new train will likely run from May 15. Following the pattern of all the trains, the new semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trial run for the new train was conducted by Indian Railways in April 2023 and is now all set to begin its operations. Once operational, it will be the first Vande Bharat train to be operated in Odisha and the second for West Bengal.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Distance

Between West Bengal's Howrah and Odisha's Puri, the train will cover a distance of around 500 km. Furthermore, this will be the first of the advanced trains to provide its services in the South Eastern Railway (SER) Zone.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat will cover the aforementioned distance in around 5 hours and 30 minutes. This will facilitate the passengers on the route with faster connectivity. Presently, the fastest train on the route is Shatabdi Express. It takes around 7 hours and 35 minutes to cover the same distance.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

The train on this route is expected to have stoppages at 9 stations, including Howrah, Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Haldia, and Puri

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Timings

The train will probably leave Howrah at 5:50 am and arrive in Puri at 11:50 pm. Similarly, on its return trip, the train from Puri is scheduled to depart at 2:00 and arrive in Howrah at 7:30.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Fare

There is no confirmation on the fares of the new Vande Bharat ExpressHowever, as per reports, the estimated cost of the Chair Car to travel from Howrah to Puri will be around Rs. 1,590, including Rs. 308 for dining expenses. The Executive Class costs will probably be Rs 2815, including Rs 369 for catering. Additionally, passengers will have the option to select the "No Food Option," in which case the catering fee won't be applied to the cost.