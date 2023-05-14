Indian Railways To Launch 5 New Vande Bharat Express Trains In India: Check Routes

Indian Railways' efforts to expand the presence of the Vande Bharat Express train in India are constantly progressing. As a result, the semi-high-speed train is already operational on 15 routes covering multiple states and cities. To further aid this growth, the transporter plans on adding five more Vande Bharat trains on various routes in the country. The first of these five trains is scheduled to be launched on the Puri-Howrah route and will likely be flagged off this month.

Following the first train in Odisha and the second of the South Eastern Railways, the semi-high-speed train will be launched on the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati route. This will be the first unit of the train to be operational in Northeast India. Following this, the government plans on launching the advanced train on the Patna-Ranchi route. With this launch, Bohar will have its first Vande Bharat.

After the Vande Bharat express train's successful trial run on the Howrah-Puri route, the Odisha government has urged the addition of more semi-high-speed trains on the Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad, Puri-Raipur, and Puri-Howrah lines.

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to leave Howrah in West Bengal at 5:50 in the morning and arrive in Puri in Odisha at 11:50, according to reports. The Vande Bharat is scheduled to leave Puri at 2 PM and arrive in Howrah at 7:30 PM.

Reportedly, the Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Haldia stations will all be stoppages for the Puri-Howrah train.

The fare is projected to be Rs 1,590 for Chair Car (with Rs 308 for food included) and Rs 2,815 for Executive Class (with Rs 369 for catering). If a passenger chooses "no food," catering is not included in the ticket price.