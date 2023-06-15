topStoriesenglish2621871
Indian Railways To Launch Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains On June 26: Check Routes

This will be the first time five Vande Bharat Express trains on different routes in India will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Railways will start operating Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26, the first launch after the three-train accident in Odisha on June 2 that claimed 288 lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the semi-high-speed trains via video conferencing.

The routes on which the five trains will run are - Mumbai-Goa, Bangalore-Hubli, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, and Bhopal-Jabalpur. The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train after the Odisha tragedy.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day. While such launches in the past have seen a lot of fanfare, it will be a relatively austere event this time in view of the Odisha accident.

