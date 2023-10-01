Indian Railways To Roll Out Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach In 2024

Indian Railways is all set to manufacture the Vande Bharat sleeper train with a new design, official sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the new design of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory(ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). "The first Vande Bharat train, with newly designed sleeper coaches, will be rolled out by February 2024," a source said.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet, as they will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight.

Seen as a symbol of a progressive and self-reliant India, the indigenous semi ligh speed train aims at providing a totally new travel experience to the passengers. Speed, Safety and Service are believed to be the hallmarks of this train.

Equipped with world-class features, the Vande Bharat Express promises a comfortable journey to passengers. The first Vande Bharat Express, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set stands as a symbol of the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess. The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18.

The country's first semi-high-speed train was named Vande Bharat Express in January 2019. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.