Mathura Train Accident: Railway Suspends 5 Staff Members After EMU Train Climbs Onto Platform

A video purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media showing a train that arrived from Delhi jumped the track and climbing onto platform 2A at the Mathura Junction railway station.

Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:42 AM IST|Source: PTI
Five North Central Railway (NCR) staff have been suspended pending an investigation after an EMU train climbed onto the platform at the Mathura station, officials said on Thursday. A video purportedly of the incident that occurred on Tuesday midnight has gone viral on social media, but the Indian Railways has not authenticated it.

According to the railway officials, the Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train that arrived from the Shakur Basti station in Delhi jumped the track and climbed onto platform 2A at the Mathura Junction railway station. The train also disrupted the OHE line. However, there was no casualty, Agra Division PRO Prashasti Srivastav said.

A video purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media. However, NCR officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

"Five railway staff have been suspended after the incident.... They are -- loco pilot Govind Hari Sharma, helper (electrical) Sachin, technician 3 Kuljeet and technician 1 Brijesh and Harban Kumar," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCR, told PTI. He said a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Asked about the video, Upadhyay said, "We do not confirm the credentials of the video." Asked if any of the suspended railway staff was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, he said such details would emerge once the committee submits its report.

