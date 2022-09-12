Indian Railways Update: IRCTC opens train ticket booking for Pongal Festival 2023, check details HERE

Pongal is one of the most celebrated festivals in South India and it will be celebrated on January 15, 2023. Indian Railways' IRCTC has opened train ticket booking to keep a track on the passenger rush, so that required measures can be taken to provide convenience and comfort to the passengers planning to visit their hometowns during the Pongal festival. Passengers who are planning to travel on January 10 can book their tickets from today. Train ticket bookings for January 11 starts tomorrow (September 13), similarly for passengers planning to travel on January 13 will start on September 15. Further, to travel on January 14, 15, and 16, the train ticket bookings will start from September 17.

Pongal festival this time falls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Due to this many people are expected to go to their native towns. The Pongal festival is scheduled to fall on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which will give passengers immense time to indulge in festivities of Pongal. Everyday railway starts booking at 8am at ticket reservation counters at railway stations. Passengers can otherwise book tickets via IRCTC official website too.

Also read: Delhi Metro Yellow line Update: Services not available between THESE stations today

Through all these years, it has been noticed that train ticket bookings for festival days gets sold put in no time. Hence, passengers are requested to make the required reservation well in advance. There is a high possibility that IRCTC may run special trains on Pongal 2023, depending upon the passenger rush.