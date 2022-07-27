Indian Railways resumed train services of Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express on July 25 with introduction of Vistadome coach for the first time on this express train. This is the third Vistadome coach attached between Mumbai-Pune rail route after Deccan Express and Deccan Queen Express. Passengers were seen enjoying the beauty of nature during the train journey.

Central Railways took to twitter to share the news. “Now, Relish the beauty of nature through Vistadome coach of Pragati Express. Vistadome coach attached for the first time in Pune–Mumbai Pragati Express today. This is 3rd Vistadome coach attached between Pune & Mumbai after Deccan Express & Deccan Queen Express,” read its tweet.

With the introduction of the Vistadome coach, the Indian Railways’ Central Railway now has four trains running with Vistadome coaches. These trains are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.

Check full schedule of Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express here:

As per Central Railways, the Pragati Express will depart from Pune at 7:50am and will arrive in Mumbai’s CSMT at 11:25 am. However, the express train will leave CSMT at 4:25pm and reach Pune around 7:50am. Central Railways said that the train will run via Panvel-Karjat route instead of Kalyan-Karjat route. The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations.

The 14-coach train will run with an LHB rake. LHB coaches are considered more comfortable compared to traditional coaches.

How are Vistadome coaches different?

Vistadome coaches stand out in every possible way as unlike the LBH coaches, Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, large glass windows along with a Wi-Fi based system for passengers.

