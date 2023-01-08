topStoriesenglish
INDIAN RAILWAYS

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 250 trains on January 8; Check full list here

The Indian Railways have cancelled over 250 trains across India to deal with the operational and maintenance issues surrounding the railways affecting multiple states in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Railways, on Sunday, January 8, canceled 259 trains across the railway network. The cancellations have been made because of maintenance and operational issues surrounding the railway network. Moreover, a few trains have been delayed because of low visibility conditions in the Northern Railway Zone. The organisation has also changed the source station of 42 trains and short-terminated 45 trains. Besides, the timings of 34 trains have been changed, and 20 trains have been diverted from their original route.

The cancellation of trains affects multiple cities across India like Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kottayam, Amritsar, Kolkata, Jammu Tawi, Rourkela, Jagdalpur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Shalimar, Wardha, Amravati, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Palwal and many more. Consequently, multiple states have been also affected by the same.

Full list of cancelled trains on January 8:

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03538 , 03539 , 03581 , 03582 , 03675 , 03678 , 03769 , 03770 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04320 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04962 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05334 , 05366 , 05427 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08015 , 08016 , 08151 , 08152 , 08169 , 08170 , 08174 , 08195 , 08196 , 08264 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11116 , 11128 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14864 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15715 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 18019 , 18020 , 18125 , 18601 , 18602 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22484 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, go to the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. After that, a drop-down menu with several options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more, will show up.

Any reservations made for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will quickly get underway in the users' accounts. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.

