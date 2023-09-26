Mumbai Local: Engine Failure Of Goods Train Disrupts Rail Services, Passengers Stranded

Both local and express trains were disrupted and passengers were stranded on Tuesday morning after the engine of a goods train failed in the Umbermali-Khardi section on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr Shivraj Manaspure, "A goods train engine has had a technical failure in the Umbermali-Khardi section since 11:20 am. Therefore, it is blocked, and an assisting engine is planned for it. DN section is running."

"The trains detained behind it are the UP Kasara-CSMT Local 12880, Bhuvaneshwar-LTT Express 01066 and the Dhule-Dadar Express," the CPRO added. Section clearance time will be updated eventually once it gets cleared, said the CPRO.

Umbermali (formerly known as Oombermali, station code: OMB) is a railway station on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network. Umbermali is located after Shirol village of Shahapur taluka of Thane District in Maharashtra. Khardi is the previous stop and Kasara is the next stop.

Earlier in August, train services from Karjat to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan side were halted after wagons of goods train decoupled between Neral-Vangani.

According to the Central Railways, a goods train was uncoupled between the Neral-Vangani section at 7.54 am, which led to train movement on down line being disrupted. The train, however, was coupled at 8.18 am and departed.