Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted On Harbour, Central Lines

The daily commuters in Mumbai faced a difficult time on Wednesday morning after Local train services came to a halt on certain sections due to various reasons. As per various media reports, the services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai) were suspended for at least a couple of hours this morning due to a point failure in Panvel. On the other hand, severe water logging resulted in disruption of services between Badlapur and Ambarnath section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai after heavy rains. The railway tracks were submerged in water as Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning.

Disruption On Central Line

"Ambarnath- Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section closed from 11.05 hrs as a safety measure due to heavy rains and water above track level. CSMT to Ambarnath section and Badlapur to Karjat section running," tweeted Central Railway on July 19, 2023. Rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations got inundated at around 10.30 am, as per a report on ANI.



Disruption On Harbour Line

Meanwhile, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, reported ANI. The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).

Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed district collectors for precautionary measures in view of the incessant rainfall in parts of the state, reported ANI. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.