Railways

Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to be down on May 8 and 9

Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will remain shut on Sunday, May 8, for four hours for the maintenance work, the blockage of the system will begin at 1.45 pm on May 8 and last till 4.15 am on May 9, reports PTI.

Image for representation

The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be closed for more than four hours for maintenance on the nights of May 8 and 9, according to a Central Railway announcement. It should be noted that the PRS method is utilised to reserve confirmed and waitlisted outstation train tickets.

The release said that the "power block" of PRS will begin from 11.45 pm on May 8 and last till 4.15 am on May 9.

"Due to the shutdown IVRS, Current Reservation, Refund counters and Coaching refund terminal etc. Will not be available," the release stated, adding that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will not be available during the period.

Also read: Indian Railways: Bio-toilets installed on all trains from East Coast zone

Meanwhile, the national transporter cancelled 165 trains, modified the source station of 12 and short terminated 16 to fulfil the country's coal shortfall need as well as for maintenance and operational reasons.

The Ministry of Railways said earlier this week that 1,100 passenger trains would be cancelled for the next 20 days to make room for cargo trains bringing coal to areas of the country where there is a power shortage. There are 500 fast train excursions and 580 passenger train trips that have been cancelled.

With inputs from PTI

