Days After Balasore Triple Train Accident, Goods Train Derails In Odisha's Bargarh

Days after tragic accident in Balasore, another goods train carrying limestone derailed in Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. Reports, suggest multiple wagons of a train carrying limestone fell of track. It is to be noted that the train in the incident is operated by a cement company. Railways denied any resposibility in the incident. It is to be noted that the train was on it way from Dungrui to Bargarh.

ANI quotes East Coast Railway official saying, "Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter."

They added, "This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company." The police have reached the site of the incident and have intiated an investigation in the incident. So far, no casualities have been reported.

The incident comes three days after three trains got in an accident in Balasore. The tragic incident claimed 280 lives with over 1000 people injured. The incident damaged a goods train, Coromadel Express and Yesvantpur (Bengaluru)-Howrah Superfast Express.

The collision of Coromandel Express with the goods train flipped its coaches. Following this, coaches of the Yesvantpur Express collided with the flipped coaches and derailed. Because of the incident operations of the Indian railways were disrupted on the section and were only resumed after 51 hours of the incident. Futhermore, the passenger trains started operating on track Monday morning.