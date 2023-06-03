Odisha Train Accident: Railways Minister Orders High-Level Enquiry In Balasore Tragedy

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday took stock of the situation after three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore. The Union Minister ordered a high-level enquiry into the accident and said that for now, the focus is on rescue operations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it."

He added, "Our priority is to conduct rescue and relief operations. Following approval from district administration, the restoration will begin. A detailed high-level investigation will be carried out, as will an independent investigation by the rail safety commissioner."

A combined search and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF and local administration is currently underway. So far, 233 people are feared dead, while over 900 are injured following the derailment of the Coromandel Express train.

As per ANI's report, currently, the rescue teams are working on cutting the only bogie left, which sustained the most damage after the tragic train accident in Balasore. The people injured are being treated in the hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts.