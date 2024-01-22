Passengers Celebrate Inauguration Of Ram Mandir On Train; Video Goes Viral

As PM Modi inaugurates Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a video on X platform(Formerly Twitter) is going viral. In the video, people can be seen singing Ram Bhajans and dancing with excitement. The video was posted by a Twitter user named @desimojito. The much awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shree Ram idol has been successfully done by the Prime Minister today, January 22. Many renowned personalities including UP Chief Minister yogi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and others were present at the time of the inauguration. People from all over the country have gathered together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Lakhs of people are traveling towards Ayodhya to witness the magnificent Ram Mandir.

Celebrations On Train

A circulating video shared by @desimojito on X platform(Formerly Twitter) captured the festive atmosphere within a train compartment. In the video, passengers can be seen engaged in lively celebrations, playing bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram, and joyfully dancing to the beats. The atmosphere resembled a temple filled with devotees, transforming the public transport into a worship arena. The popular bhajan sung by Pooja Golhani echoed through the compartment, with passengers enthusiastically reciting the lyrics, and chanting "Jai Shree Ram." The viral clip showcased a vibrant celebration of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ occasion.

Thank you Modi ji for this change and awakening pic.twitter.com/VzKBvJDE2w — desi mojito (@desimojito) January 21, 2024

Celebrations on Flight from Delhi to Ayodhya

In another viral video, passengers onboarding a flight from Delhi to Ayodhya were captured celebrating the homecoming of Shree Ram. Passengers were heard singing Ram Bhajan in an IndiGo flight that departed on January 21, from Delhi to Ayodhya. The atmosphere of the IndiGo flight was filled with devotion and deep rooted emotions for Shree Ram.

As the Ram Mandir has been finally inaugurated today, lakhs of people from all over the world are expected to reach Ayodhya in upcoming weeks. Thousands of saints, politicians and celebrities were invited to this grand event. The holy idol of Shri Ram has been sculpted by the famous sculptor of Mysore, named Arun Yogiraj. The idol is placed at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir.