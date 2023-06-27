PM Modi Launches Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has physically launched two Vande Bharat Express trains during his visit to Madhya Pradesh today and also flagged off three more trains virtually. PM Modi has flagged off Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express trains at the Rani Kamplapati Railway Station in Bhopal. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. The other three trains virtually flagged off are the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express and Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

As per a report on ANI, the Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, improved connectivity will benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways has already launched the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express earlier, which happens to be the fastest Vande Bharat Express in India. The Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, which connects New Delhi Railway Station and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station can touch more than 160 kmph on some of its sections around Agra. It was the first Vande Bharat Express from the state of Madhya Pradesh.