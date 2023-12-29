PM Modi To Launch Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Train Tomorrow: Route, Stops, Timing

Indian Railways is on a transformation spree, and it has recently announced to add another Vande Bharat route to its list. The new Vande Bharat train will operate between Mumbai and Jalna in Maharashtra. The train will be flagged off on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, a South Central Railway release reveals. However, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve will be present at the flagging-off ceremony in Jalna. The new Vande Bharat train will connect the Marathwada region of the state, offering a fast-paced journey to travellers.

Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express: Route & Stops

The train will have a total of six stops in its journey from Jalna to Mumbai. The first stop will be Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), followed by Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar. After Dadar, the next and final stop will be Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The semi-high-speed train will operate the whole week, except for Wednesday. It will start its journey from Jalna at 0505 hrs to reach CSMT, Mumbai at 1155 hours. For its return journey, the Vande Bharat Express will leave the CSMT at 1310 hrs to reach Jalna by 2030 hrs.

Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express: Features

The train will get superior passenger amenities as with other Vande Bharat trains operating in the country. It will come equipped with onboard Wi-Fi infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. Also, there will be better heat ventilation and air-conditioning systems with UV lamps for a germ-free supply of air. The intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy.