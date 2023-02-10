PM Narendra Modi Flags-Off Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express; Check Routes, Timing and more

PM Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat Trains in India during his visit in Mumbai, Maharashtra today. The ceremony took place at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. The newly operational semi-high speed trains will be operated between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai and Solapur.

According to Railways, the existing superfast train takes 7 hours 55 minutes while Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time. It will also connect pilgrimage centres, textile hub, tourist sites, and the education hub of Pune.

Also read: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares 'Temple-Inspired' Design of Railway Station, Asks People to Guess Name

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat: Route, Timing

The 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra`s Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur. The Indian-made semi-high-speed train will take roughly 6 hours to travel the distance to Sainagar Shirdi. The train will leave Mumbai at 6:20 a.m. and arrive at the last destination by 11:40 a.m.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat: Route, Timing

The ninth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the nation, the Mumbai-Solapur train, will link the nation's commercial capital with Hutatmas and the City of Textiles in Maharashtra and ensure faster connectivity to places of worship like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, and Pandharpur nearby Solapur, and Alandi near Pune. The train will go from CSMT to Pune in around 3 hours and from Solapur in about 5 hours and 30 minutes. A train travelling this route will leave at 16:05 and arrive in Solapur at 22:30.

The one-way prices for the two classes with catering would be Rs. 1,300 and Rs. 2,365, for Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi lines respectively, while the prices for the chair car and executive chair car without catering would be Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,015.

One-way CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi tickets without catering will cost Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for the chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while tickets with catering will cost Rs 975 and Rs 1840.

Vande Bharat Express: Speed, Features

The Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, Semi-High Speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing a much faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience for railway passengers.

According to Indian Railways, Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with advanced and improved features enabling it to reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds, a further 129 seconds to reach 160 kmph, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat will weigh 392 tonnes as compared to the previous version, which weighed 430 tonnes.

It also comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

(With ANI Inputs)