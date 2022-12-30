topStoriesenglish
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro purple line improving connectivity across the metro city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro; See Pics

After saying his final goodbyes to his deceased mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Joka-Taratala segment of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line. On Friday, the inauguration was conducted by video conference. Along with it, PM also flagged off East India's first Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train will be operated on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route.

