PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro; See Pics

After saying his final goodbyes to his deceased mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Joka-Taratala segment of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line. On Friday, the inauguration was conducted by video conference. Along with it, PM also flagged off East India's first Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train will be operated on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route.

PM Modi inaugurates the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro through video conferencing. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is present at the event.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/Q3wlmx7zFu — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022