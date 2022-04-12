Sarai Kale Khan RRTS, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to be linked by FOB

The NCRTC will build a 280-meter-long foot over bridge (FOB) with a travelator to improve passenger transit between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, according to an official statement. Sarai Kale Khan would be one of the important stations along with the 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail network.

Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is strategically located in close vicinity of Nizamuddin Metro station, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and Vir Haqiqat Rai Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

"The distance between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is about 300 metres. Due to the distance, a travelator was considered important on the FOB, so that passengers can seamlessly travel in between the modes," said a statement by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Such a facility will be immensely beneficial to the commuters, including women, the elderly, children and specially-abled people travelling to and from Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is also significant as all three priority corridors (Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-SNB-Alwar, and Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut) in the first phase of the RRTS project will converge there.

Interoperability will facilitate the commuters to travel from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains, the statement said. It said that the RRTS stations would be seamlessly integrated with the airport, railway stations, metro stations, and ISBTs.

The statement further said that traffic integration is being designed to create additional drive-in space for smooth and orderly vehicular movement in and around the station for all types of vehicles.

"Dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones are also being created at RRTS station to ensure congestion-free traffic movement. It will have pedestrian-friendly paths, lifts, escalators, sitting areas and other computer-centric amenities facilitating universal access," the statement said.

The construction of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is in full swing, and piers of this elevated station are being erected. The station will have three levels, i.E. Ground, concourse, and platform level.

The statement said that the 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023, and the entire corridor will be made operational by 2025.

With inputs from PTI

