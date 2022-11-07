SHOCKING! Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station goes VIRAL, DMRC responds: WATCH

In a shocking video made by a fellow metro passenger, a man was seen urinating on the tracks at an unknown Delhi Metro Station on an unknown date. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms drawing the attention of netizens who have called the incident shocking, as well the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A purported video of a man seen standing at a Delhi Metro station platform and urinating by shared by a Twitter user few days ago with a caption reading, "Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro".

In the video, the man behind the camera can be heard saying, "Where are you urinating? What are you doing?", to which the offender replies, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (happened a bit too much)". The man shooting the video later rushes to catch his metro train waiting at another platform. As seen in the video, the man behind the camera catches a Yellow Line metro train.

Delhi Metro cleanliness

Delhi Metro stations are known for their near and clean ambience and penalties are levied for indulging in public nuisance such as spitting. The user also tagged the Delhi chief minister's office and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A senior official of the Delhi Metro on Sunday said, "Passengers are advised to help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene inside the system. Toilets have been provided at the station for the use of passengers".

"In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," he added.

Yellow Line metro

The Yellow Line is one of the oldest metro routes of the Delhi Metro, connecting Samaypur Badli Metro Station in North Delhi with HUDA City Center Metro Station in Gurgaon (Haryana). Mostly underground, the Yellow Line Metro Route passes through some of the most congested areas of Delhi, with 37 stations on the Yellow Line.