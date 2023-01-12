Stones pelted on Vande Bharat Express train in Visakhapatnam, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15. Ahead of the flag off, stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat Express train in Visakhapatnam. As per the DRM, the incident occurred during maintenance and the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe is underway.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kishan Reddy would be present at the Secunderabad railway station here for the inaugural service. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti," Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.

The eighth Vande Bharat train in the country will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, the release added.

Earlier, miscreates threw stones at the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train.