Thane Railway Station Collects Over Rs 8.6 Lakh Fine From Ticketless Passengers In A Day

Central Railway arm of the Indian Railways noticed at least 3,092 cases of ticketless or unauthorised travel, while more than Rs 8.6 lakh were collected in fines in a single day.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:46 PM IST|Source: PTI
Image for representation

The Central Railway collected more than Rs 8.6 lakh in fines from ticketless and unauthorised travellers in a single day at Thane railway station in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

A team of 120 ticket-checking staff of the Central Railways Mumbai division, three senior officials and 30 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out intensive ticket checking at Thane railway station on Monday, the Central Railway stated in a release.

At least 3,092 cases of ticketless or unauthorised travel were detected, and more than Rs 8.6 lakh were collected in fines in a single day, it stated.

The Mumbai division conducted intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services and special trains to curb instances of ticketless and irregular travel, the release said.

