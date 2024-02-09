The Metro rail network across India has been growing at a rapid pace and has become the lifeline of many cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. By the end of 2025, commuters will be able to enjoy a ride on driverless trains in Chennai Metro. Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom said that it has commenced the production of world-class Metropolis trainsets for the Chennai Metro Phase II from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sricity. This order aims to deliver 36 metro trainsets, each comprising three cars, and capable of operating at a top speed of 80 kmph. These trains are designed to run on the 26 km corridor, a segment of Phase-II linking Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground).

The project is valued at Euro 124 million, which also includes training of the personnel to Chennai Metro for operation and maintenance. With a 25 KV power supply for optimal energy efficiency, Alstom's Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city.

M.A. Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL said, "Chennai Metro has established itself as a cornerstone of efficient and reliable transportation for our citizens. It not only boosts the economy by improving connectivity but also champions sustainable mobility by reducing emissions and de-congesting roads. CMRL will be introducing Driverless trains in Phase II. These modern trains prioritize safety and passenger comfort, further elevating the commuting experience."



· Special women friendly area allocated.

· Different colours of grab handles are used to differentiate the ladies' area.

· Grab handles installed at a lower height in comparison with other saloon areas for easy access.… pic.twitter.com/lBr3xg6Zfl — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) February 8, 2024

Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India, said, “The rolling stock order for Chennai Metro Phase-I marked the beginning of our manufacturing journey in India. As we begin production for the second phase, we are thrilled to be bringing more innovation to Chennai Metro that promises to redefine the commuting experience for the residents of Chennai.”

Key Features Of The Driverless Rolling Stock

The metro system boasts impressive features, including three-car trains accommodating up to 1,000 passengers, ensuring a seamless boarding experience with wide internal gangways. The coaches will be air-conditioned and will have dedicated spaces for women and differently-abled individuals.

A 2/3rd of the space in the coaches will be reserved for women. The coaches will have grab handles of distinct colours and their installation at a lower height will ensure easy access. Perch seats will offer support for standing passengers, complemented by enhanced security through CCTV cameras. The train will have emergency evacuation doors and strategically placed fire extinguishers.

The system is equipped with obstacle and detrainment detectors for swift issue resolution, and it emphasizes sustainability with regenerative electric braking for enhanced energy efficiency.

Inspired by the graceful ‘Mudras’ of the Indian classical dance form, Bharatnatyam, the exterior front mask forms a unique and culturally rich design. The saloon draught screen (the glass support against every corner seat in the metro) pattern pays homage to Tamil Nadu's traditional decorative art form, known as ‘Kolam’. These trains will be the first in India to introduce Perch seats, enhancing passenger experience and comfort. The colour palette is based on the region's landscape, architecture, state heritage, vibrant communities, rich traditions, diverse art, and cultural expressions.

These metro train sets are engineered and designed to operate driverless with Unattended Train Operations (UTO). The metro coaches are equipped with Automatic Train Operation (ATO) and Automatic Train Protection (ATP), along with a regenerative braking system, ensuring substantial energy conservation. Featuring GOA 4 driverless features, these trains will offer an environmentally friendly and comfortable metro solution for passengers of Chennai.