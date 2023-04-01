Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Routes To Be Launched In April: Delhi-Jaipur, Patna-Ranchi And More

PM Narendra Modi has flagged off New Delhi - Bhopal Vande Bharat Express from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today. This is 11th Vande Bharat Express route in India, and the first for Madhya Pradesh. However, this is the fourth Vande Bharat Express to connect India's capital, New Delhi with cities in J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The train on this route is expected to improve connectivity and reduce travel time between the two cities. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cover around 708 km of the journey in seven hours and 45 minutes.

The Vande Bharat Express is currently operational on 10 routes in India, including Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.

Furthermore, the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express train is capable of going at a high speed of up to 160 kmph, making it the fastest operational train in India. The new Vande Bharat train will travel through the stations at Agra Cantt, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, and Gwalior Railway Station. We have a look at the upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains to launch in India in April 2023:

Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Train

Delhi - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Train

Secunderabad - Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Train

Patna - Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Train