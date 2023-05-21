Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route Damaged By Hailstorm, Windows Shattered: In Pics

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express got damaged by a hailstorm on Sunday. The newly launched unit of the semi-high-speed train sustained after it departed from the Bhadrak Railway station of Odisha. It is to be noted that most of the damage was sustained by the windscreen of the main engine as well as the glass window of some compartments. The incident occurred within the first week of the launch of the train in Odisha.

As per ANI's report, the 22896 Vande Bharat Express got hit by lightning and a hailstorm that cracked the windscreen and driver's screen of the cabin. Furthermore, the trees uprooted by the storm also damaged the overhead wires of the train. After the incident, the semi-high-speed train was left stranded at the Baitarani Road railway overbridge for more than two hours.

At the time of the incident, the train had 250 passengers onboard. As per reports, a diesel engine cleared the train and moved it to Manjuri Road. The train started its journey with the diesel at around 8.05 pm. The train operated from Bhadrak to Howrah.

Because of the incident, the up-and-down services of the train will remain canceled for Monday. The services will continue once all the damage to the train is repaired. A statement by South East Railway said, "22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat express will remain cancelled for repairs of damages caused by a thunderstorm on May 21 in Cuttack-Bhadrak section of East Coast Railway."

Multiple passengers took to social media to share the update on social media. The passengers complained about the lack of electricity while they were stranded in the train.

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train became Odisha's first semi-high-speed after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The ceremony took place via video conferencing in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.