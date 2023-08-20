Vande Bharat Express Train Impresses G20 Delegates With Its 'Efficiency': Watch Video

The Vande Bharat Express is one of the most ambitious rail projects of the Indian Railways in the recent times, until the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (High-Speed Train) becomes a reality. With an operational speed of 180 kmph and achieved speed of 160 kmph, the semi-high train is not only the fastest train in India, but also the most advanced one. It has automatic doors, onboard wi-fi among other modern facilities attracting a large number of rail passengers. In fact, almost all the 50 rakes running on 25 routes a across India are running at more than full capacity, despite having higher fare than other trains.

It becomes obvious than, that the government is putting a lot of focus on the Vande Bharat Express trains. Every single rake of the train is inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. In Fact, to put their best foot forward at the upcoming G20 Summit, which will take place in India for the first time, the government earmarked VB Train as the mode of transport for a G20 delegation.

A delegation of media persons from G20 countries travelled on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and expressed their happiness on the travel experience. Sharing the video on Twitter, Western Railway wrote, "the epitome of Indian engineering and comfort, as they journey aboard the world-class, indigenously-made #VandeBharatExpress from Gandhinagar Capital to the financial heart of India, Mumbai."

One of the delegates from South Africa, said she was impressed with the efficiency of the Vande Bharat Express as the train left on time from the station. She further said that the facilities and hygiene in the train is top notch and praiseworthy.

Indian Railways is also preparing for the deployment of the new orange and grey-themed Vande Bharat Express and successfully completed the trial run of the revamped Vande Bharat Express. Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) the new rake was inspected by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of its first trial run in Chennai.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express is deployed on 25 routes in India, connecting multiple capital cities, states, and union territories across different railway zones. Some of the major cities connected by the Vande Bharat Express include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Mysuru, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, Shirdi, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Trivandrum, and more