trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668635
NewsRajasthan
DEVI SINGH BHATI

Devi Singh Bhati, Staunch Vasundhara Raje Loyalist, Returns To BJP; Says 'Party Will Come Back In Rajasthan'

Devi Singh Bhati is a seven-time Rajasthan MLA and a staunch Vasundhara Raje loyalist.

Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 02:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Devi Singh Bhati, Staunch Vasundhara Raje Loyalist, Returns To BJP; Says 'Party Will Come Back In Rajasthan'

Jaipur: Devi Singh Bhati, a former minister in the Vasundhara Raje government who returned to the BJP on Thursday, has expressed confidence that his party will come back to power in Rajasthan where assembly polls are scheduled later this year. Bhati returned to the BJP fold along with several new inductees on Thursday. 

Along with Bhati - a seven-time Rajasthan MLA - CLC Coaching Director Shravan Choudhary, former BSP candidate from Bandikui Bhagchand Saini, and BL Ranwan of Getwell Hospital Sikar also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Bhati and new members were welcomed in the presence of State BJP president CP Joshi, National General Secretary and State In-charge Arun Singh, State Election In-charge and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

At the event at party headquarters, Arun Singh said there is a lot of enthusiasm and eagerness to take membership in the BJP in Rajasthan. He alleged that today every section of the state is troubled by the "jungle raj and misgovernance" of the Congress government.

"Today the family of Bharatiya Janata Party is growing and people's faith and trust in BJP has increased," he said. Pralhad Joshi said that the new inductees joined the party having faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhati, who returned to the party fold after a gap of five years, said he was proud to have come back. "I had strayed on some issues and had some complaints, they have now gone away," he said. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train