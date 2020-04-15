हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Painters in Rajasthan make beautiful paintings on road to create awareness about coronavirus

Painters in Rajasthan's Churu and Jodhpur districts have made beautiful paintings on roads to create awareness among people about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Painters in Rajasthan make beautiful paintings on road to create awareness about coronavirus

JODHPUR: Painters in Rajasthan’s Churu and Jodhpur districts have made beautiful paintings on roads to create awareness among people about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, took to Twitter to inform that painters in Churu and Jodhpur have drawn paintings on roads to create awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also shared the beautiful paintings made by two artists in the two districts.

It may be noted that the Churu Police recently organised an online competition for all district residents to keep them busy while they are at home during the lockdown.

Participants were invited to record their videos while acting, dancing, singing, playing an instrument, orating poetry, doing stand-up comedy, or cooking and send them to the Churu Police.

The participants were asked to shoot video ranging between 30 seconds to 4 minutes.

Participants were also invited to send images or PDFs of their original in-home photography, painting, rangoli art, poetry, essay, story, or of a song written by them.

The last date for entries is April 15, and the result will be announced on April 30. The selected entries will be will shared on social media handles of the Churu Police.

Participants can submit their entries by either sharing the same on their social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and using hashtags #ChuruPoliceLockdownContest #ChuruFightsCorona. 

The entry link must be submitted through WhatsApp or Telegram at +91-91163-12944.

The entries can also be emailed to filmsthan@gmail.com with name, age, address and contest category details. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 lockdownRajasthanPaintingsChuru
Rajasthan announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty
