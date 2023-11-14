Rajasthan Assembly Elections: BJP To Release Manifesto On November 16; PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Address Rallies

New Delhi: In a highly anticipated move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to unveil its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections on November 16. The manifesto, set to be revealed by BJP chief J P Nadda, holds significant promise, with key announcements expected to address a range of issues, as per party sources.

BJP Manifesto: What To Expect?

While specific details of the manifesto remain undisclosed, party insiders hint at a comprehensive document that may encompass relief measures for government employees, addressing wage disparities. Additionally, support for unorganized sector workers and an expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development are speculated to be part of the BJP's commitments.

The manifesto is rumoured to contain around five dozen commitments, including noteworthy proposals such as free education up to post-graduation for students. Furthermore, families covered under the Ujjwala and Ladli Sister schemes may find assurance in the promise of affordable gas cylinders priced at Rs 450, according to party sources.

Driving the formulation of the BJP manifesto is a diverse committee comprising key figures such as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari, Co-coordinator Kirodi Lal Meena, and National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, among others. The committee's collective effort is underscored by the inclusion of approximately one crore suggestions and forms collected from across Rajasthan, reflecting a broad spectrum of public perspectives.

PM Modi, Shah, Nadda's Back-to-Back Rallies

Simultaneously, the BJP's top leadership is set to energize the electoral landscape with a series of rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a significant rally in Barmer on Wednesday, followed by engagements in Bharatpur and Nagaur later in the week. Meanwhile, BJP party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are poised to address a combined total of nine rallies or roadshows, covering various districts in Rajasthan.

Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan

Rajasthan, presently under Congress rule, is a crucial battleground for the BJP, which won 73 seats in the 2018 assembly elections compared to Congress's 99 in the 200-member House. The state is bracing for assembly polls on November 25, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. The BJP's strategic push in Rajasthan aligns with its broader electoral strategy, as evidenced by the recent release of the Sankalp Patra for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

BJP Releases Manifesto For MP

Ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls on November 17, BJP National President JP Nadda has already unveiled the party's Sankalp Patra. Titled 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023,' the document outlines the party's commitments for the state. With elections looming, the BJP is strategically positioning itself with comprehensive manifestos, underlining its commitment to address key issues and secure voter confidence.

These developments set the stage for a dynamic electoral landscape in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as political parties vie for public support in the run-up to the polls.